This Viral Fundraising Tweet Had Some Unintended Consequences

this time of year is about giving - this year, I am giving back to St. Jude & the families who are supported by their amazing services— dan (@danni_messina) November 25, 2017
every favorite : $.25
every retweet : $.50
go give. go st. Jude!!
Either she rich af or she ain't expect this to happen https://t.co/iQcTE4ura4— Hasani (@Greatest_I_AM) November 27, 2017
Instead of putting this girl out like a hundred thousand bucks we should all just donate the 50 cents or a dollar to exceed the goal hahaha— new humzah azeem (@paloobi) November 27, 2017
As a patient at St Jude, I want to say thank you. Without the generosity of people donating, so many of us would not be here today. I owe my life to St Jude.? https://t.co/KzuICfXtWs— Lex (@IfLexCouldFly) November 26, 2017
This means a lot to me. My little cousin is currently battling leukemia at st Jude’s down in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/qmLEJUtNIc— Dani (@daniharris1311) November 27, 2017
this just warmed my heart like no other - this is why I am doing it. ❤️❤️— dan (@danni_messina) November 27, 2017