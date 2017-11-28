Today Is Giving Tuesday — Here's How To Support The Causes You Care About

Today marks the fifth time we're celebrating Giving Tuesday, a holiday launched in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y in New York City and the UN Foundation. The goal of #GivingTuesday, as it's alternatively known, is to encourage people to promote charitable giving on social media and donate to causes they care about.
Studies have found that giving to charity can help you feel good. So, this is a great opportunity to help shake off your post-Thanksgiving blues. Ahead, we list of a series of causes that might be important to you — and places you can consider donating to this #GivingTuesday.
Advertisement
If you want to support survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence
Consider donating to organizations such as the National Organization for Women (NOW); INCITE! Women, Gender Non-Conforming, and Trans people of Color* Against Violence; RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network); End Rape on Campus (EROC); and No More.
If you want to contribute to rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
Consider donating to the Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program; the Fund for the Virgin Islands, ConPRmetidos's Maria: Puerto Rico Real-Time Recovery Fund; Operation Agua, and 21 US Virgin Island Hurricane Help.
If you want to help defend reproductive rights and women's healthcare
Consider donating to Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the National Abortion Federation, the National Women's Health Network, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, and your local abortion fund.
If you want to support efforts to protect the environment
Consider donating to the Environmental Defense Fund, the Sierra Club Foundation, Earthjustice, and the Natural Resources Defense Council.
If you want to help organizations working with children's issues
Related Video:
Advertisement