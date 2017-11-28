Story from Music

Ed Sheeran Was Snubbed At The Grammys & People Have Heated Responses

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Dave Benett/ Getty Images/Warner Music.
The 2018 Grammy nominations are here, and Ed Sheeran received two Grammy nods — but for his fans, that's hardly enough.
Sheeran's "Shape Of You" was nominated in the "Best Pop Solo Performance" category, and his album ÷ (Divide) was nominated for "Best Pop Vocal Album."
The album wasn't, however, nominated for album of the year. To be fair, it's a pretty stacked category — the list of 2018 nominees includes Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, and Bruno Mars. Still, Sheeran fans aren't happy, and they tweeted their dissatisfaction with the Grammy nominations on Tuesday.
Others expressed glee and even gratitude that Sheeran wasn't nominated in some of the top categories.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, some Demi Lovato fans weren't happy that Sheeran earned a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination, while Lovato didn't. Lovato didn't receive any Grammy nominations this year.
Neil Portnow, chairman and CEO of the Recording Academy, addressed Sheeran's nominations (and lack of nominations) in an interview with Variety.
"I think it's the challenge of trying to create objectivity out of something that's inherently subjective — art and music. I think we have to put this through the lens of our voters — it's not the fans, it's not about who had the most hits or the most sales or chart success, it's the craft, right? It's gonna come down to five in each category, so hard choices have to be made," Portnow told the outlet. "In my opinion, there's not one Grammy [category] that's more important or valuable than any other — they just represent different elements of the craft. In terms of Ed and the recordings he made, certainly our voters thought highly of him and he is nominated [for two awards]. In terms of where he's nominated, that's our members' call, and I have to respect that."
If these tweets are any indication, though, fans might not feel the same way.
