So, say you find out down the line that you've been impacted by the Equifax data breach. As explained, the Bureau fought for legislation that would have allowed consumers to pursue direct legal action, rather than be pushed into forced arbitration . Concerned about exorbitant overdraft fees ? The CFPB fights for greater transparency from banks and other lenders about what those fees are. Worried about prepaid debit cards ? The CFPB has best practices for companies and consumers. Have a gripe about your student loan servicer? An effective way to issue a complaint would be through the CFPB.