Amanda Werner, sporting the top hat, monocle and bushy mustache of the recognizable board-game mascot, wasn't just there for photobombing purposes. According to CNBC , she attended the banking committee hearing on the Equifax data breach today in protest on behalf of Americans for Financial Reform and Public Citizen. While Smith testified about the data breach that compromised more than 145 million people's personal information, claiming "full responsibility," Werner was there to bring awareness to forced-arbitration clauses, which AFR says the financial industry uses to keep consumers from filing lawsuits.