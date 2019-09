What To Know Before Using A Prepaid Debit Card

Not all risks are instigated by card users. In 2015, thousands of RushCard customers were cut off from their money for more than a week due to a technical problem on the company's end. That may seem like a short amount of time to some people — unless your rent check is due, or you need fast access to prescription medication, as some did. RushCard settled a lawsuit for $19 million but the problem was hardly an anomaly. In 2016, Walmart prepaid debit card customers complained of being unable to view account balances, activate new cards, or having their cards declined. The New York Times reported that in 2014, "Green Dot, the largest seller of prepaid cards, said it would stop selling its popular MoneyPak because of how easy it was to use the product to conduct online and telephone fraud."