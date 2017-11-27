Fergie Was The Real Winner At The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant

People from all around the globe tuned into the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant on Sunday night to cheer on contestants from their home countries, and while all of the women were both brilliant and stunning (especially winner Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters), it was Fergie who ultimately stole the show.
Surrounded by the Top 10 finalists, all of whom were modeling their show-stopping evening gowns, the "M.I.L.F. $" singer ensured all eyes were on her as she sang her new hit, "A Little Work," E! News reports. Ferg set herself apart by wearing a shimmering black-and-silver mini dress with futuristic shoulder pads and sky-high heels. To add a little edginess to the overall look, she kept her platinum bob sleek and straight and her makeup dewy and minimal.
She also kept the focus on her style by wearing a simple nude lip and rocking bold brows.
The evening gown competition is looking G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S thanks to @Fergie. #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/0wmO2NlSmb— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017
I've said it before, but it bears repeating: It's Fergie's time to be on top, and she's never looked or sounded better. Earlier this year, the former Black Eyed Peas singer announced her split from actor Josh Duhamel, her husband of eight years. Though she's said that they're "doing the best [they] can" at co-parenting, she's admitted that the transition from marriage to single life has been difficult. I can't help but feel, however, that she's reclaiming a piece of her independence each time she gets back on stage. After all, big girls don't cry; instead, they do what they love and make that money.
Fans, too, were thrilled to see Fergie perform, including Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan, who tweeted, "Should we just crown @Fergie Miss Universe and call it a day?"
Should we just crown @Fergie Miss Universe and call it a day???— Olivia Jordan (@theOliviaJordan) November 27, 2017
Others tweeted things like, "Wow Fergie looks amazing" and "surrounded by so many women but there is no one like you."
Fergie babyy. Killing it, again! #MissUniverse #Philippines— kelvs (@misshunibers) November 27, 2017
Fantastic song from Fergie!!! #MissUniverse #philippines— Jessamae Samson (@Jazzamae) November 27, 2017
Look at momma @Fergie! So flawless. Serving beauty and vocals. #ALittleWork fit in perfectly for the evening gown competition. Beautifully done. ???? https://t.co/xxqX17QUYI— Yasmany Lopez (@itsYasmany) November 27, 2017
I'm very proud of you @Fergie ??????— Axl Perez (@AxlivanPerez) November 27, 2017
Your performance it was perfect...
surrounded by so many women but there is no one like you ??#MissUniverse2017 #MissUniversoTNT #fergieinmissuniverss pic.twitter.com/TYuaNu5KKa
