Fergie Was The Real Winner At The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant

I've said it before, but it bears repeating: It's Fergie's time to be on top, and she's never looked or sounded better . Earlier this year, the former Black Eyed Peas singer announced her split from actor Josh Duhamel , her husband of eight years. Though she's said that they're " doing the best [they] can " at co-parenting, she's admitted that the transition from marriage to single life has been difficult. I can't help but feel, however, that she's reclaiming a piece of her independence each time she gets back on stage. After all, big girls don't cry; instead, they do what they love and make that money.