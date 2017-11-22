In case you're too old to know this, Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are the Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron of today. The Descendants 2 costars and real-life lovebirds are basically the cutest thing to come from Disney since those birds who dressed Cinderella. In an interview with Kode Magazine, Doherty revealed how the magic happened on their first date.
"Our first date was at a pancake cafe," the Scottish actor said. "It was one of those things were she was sat opposite me, drenched because it was raining outside, making terrible jokes that I was obliged to laugh at, and I kinda just fell in love with her."
If that's not too sickly sweet for you, read on for Doherty's other words of praise for his lady. "I am dating her, lucky girl," he told Kode. "I’m joking, I am the lucky one. She’s just a wonderful human. She’s so kind and loving, funny, extremely talented, has the most beautiful eyes, and puts up with me being weird. She’s also weird — that’s why it works so well."
The pair have been rumored to be dating since last December, when they started posting cutesy videos and pics of each other on social media. By February, Cameron spoke openly about their relationship to People, which she said didn't happen right away on the set of Descendants 2 but was "one of those natural evolutions."
“We’re super in love and stuff,” Cameron said when asked if they would make another movie together. “I think it would be easy to collaborate with him again. ... Professional, personal, he’s the love of my life so I’m good not working with him again too."
