There is only so much eating you can do on Thanksgiving Day, and many of you will undoubtedly be turning to Netflix for some entertainment in your downtime. Luckily, the entire first season of She’s Gotta Have It will be available to stream on Thursday. The series adaptation of Spike Lee’s first ever film by the same name is an updated take on the sexy life of a struggling Brooklyn artist named Nola Darling. Originally played by Tracy Camilla Johns in 1986 and now by DeWanda Wise for the show, Nola is a Black woman trying to ethically juggle three lovers. If you’ve seen the movie, you’re in for some pleasant surprises as you witness Lee’s recreation of some of those key moments. But I think it’s worth talking about one scene that will definitely be missing from the Netflix series, the one in which Nola is raped by one of those lovers.