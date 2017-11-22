Julia Stiles Welcomes Her First Child & You Have To Hear His Name

Baby number one has arrived for Julia Stiles and her husband, Preston Cook, Jr. The couple welcomed their son Strummer Newcomb Cook into the world on October 20, she announced on her Instagram. This means that Strummer just barely made it in under the sign of Libra — had he been born two days later, he'd be a Scorpio.
"Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives," Stiles wrote on her Instagram, along with a photo of her thumb fitting into Strummer's tiny, adorable hand.
Stiles and Cook, a camera assistant, were just recently married, in what she described as a "shotgun wedding." They tied the knot over Labor Day weekend, and in a statement to E! News it was "an intimate ceremony with two friends." They met in 2015, on the set of her film Go With Me (also known as Blackway), which also starred Anthony Hopkins.
She first shared news of her pregnancy over the summer. And in keeping with her more private nature, Stiles only shared a few photos of her growing belly on social media — including a gorgeous photo of her family on her wedding day. Cook has his hand on her belly while she wears a simple lace wedding gown.
Stiles also previously shared a photo of herself camping while eight months pregnant. We hope that her fellow camping buddies made sure to take great care of her, even out in the wilderness.
