Thankfully, Bridgette, already a victim of repeated sexual assault, lets her own hand do some talking as well, when she rears back in shock, hops to her feet, and punches the predator squarely in the nose. Craig obviously knew how wrong his behavior was, because he coolly looks his victim in the eyes right before she hits him. There is no remorse or shock there. Even when Craig runs out of the store with blood pouring from his nose, we can tell he knows what he did was purposefully wrong. Once he’s flat on his back, all he can do is mutter “Jesus!” and leave. If he thought Bridgette’s reaction was unjustified, and that she was “asking for it,” he would have demanded a manager or screamed at her for mixed signals. Instead, her dashes out of the store like a coward, likely assuming the authorities might be called on him.