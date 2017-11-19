This Was The Most Awkward Moment On The AMAs Red Carpet

This is one of those "no shit" statements that you can maybe get away with saying to someone who is, say, your seven-year-old nephew who grew three inches since the last time you saw him; but, to say to a 23-year-old woman is straight-up weird. For being put on the spot, Foxx handled the situation — and embarrassed the hell out of Kennedy — like a pro by looking him in the eyes and replying, "I know."