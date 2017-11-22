"Become the artist who can compete, and then dive into it. If you're really, really good, and the best that you can be, it's hard to deny that you have that skill when you're actually in the room. You might not get the job, but you made a fan: Someone knows you're good at what you do, and when you get back into that room, one day, you'll be right for the role that they are casting. A lot of people say that when you're getting into this business, you have to face a lot of rejection. But if you're the best you can be, and really good at what you do, then you're just not right for that job, or it's not right for you... You will work, when it's your time."