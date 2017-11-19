Starbucks Has Festive New Drinks Worldwide This Holiday Season

Starbucks coffee chain has revealed this year's festive holiday beverages selection, and while we're very much enjoying the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha that's been bestowed upon North America, we wouldn't mind crisscrossing the globe in search of other serious sips. The international offerings just look that good.
What exactly is a Christmas Panettone Latte, and is it worth traveling to China to get one? Should we be canceling on Mom and Dad and booking flights to a Shanghai Starbucks instead?
And, right now, Starbucks baristas in Latin America and the Caribbean are whipping up Cranberry White Chocolate Mocha drinks, which the menu describes as a "sweet and tangy beverage [that] begins with espresso, steamed milk, and white chocolate-flavored sauce, and topped with whipped cream, tart cranberry drizzle, and crystallized cranberry sugar." Um, yes please.
If you have a soft spot for green tea infusions, Italian fruit cake, and fudge whipped cream, you might consider grabbing your passport and following your taste buds and caffeine crutch around the world. Eat, Pray, Love? More like Sip, Slay, Love, people.
Here's what you're missing out on right now.