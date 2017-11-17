We Don't Actually Need To Talk About Radhika Jones' Style

That people will always gossip is a given in media. But WWD is not Page Six. They are in the business of the fashion industry — not gossip — and thus we have to ask what statement they are trying to send by publishing something like this. Vanity Fair is not a fashion magazine, and Jones is not a fashion editor. Hell, even if she was, would that give them the right to talk about her clothes in such a way? For a woman who has made a career as an intellectual, do we really need to amplify the ignorant opinions of a random editor just so we can have another unnecessary conversation about an accomplished woman's appearance? I think we all know the answer to that question.