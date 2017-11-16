Don't Hold Your Breath For A Nicki Minaj & Beyoncé Collab Album

If anything could rescue 2017 from a deluge of bad news, it would be another collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé (who fans suspect is recording new music, possibly as we speak). After all, the "***Flawless (Remix)" and "Feeling Myself" are still mainstays on our Getting Ready For Saturday Night playlist, and these two queens have the golden touch.
Unfortunately, Minaj makes it rain on our parade. The "Anaconda" rapper chatted with Paper Magazine for her cover story, and she specifically addresses the likelihood of a Nicki x Beyoncé full-length album.
"I always see a lot of people saying,’Oh my gosh, a joint album with you guys would be really dope,’ but, you know, those are the kinds of things that are just wishful thinking from fans," said Minaj. The logistics of such a record would be difficult to coordinate, she explains, and shares that she was going to collaborate with Future on a mixtape. The timing of the project rendered it impossible.
"So even when you like an artist and you respect their work, it’s very hard to make those types of ideas come to fruition, but when they do come together like the Jay and Kanye [Watch the Throne album], then it’s magic for sure," she says.
Minaj also says that she'd consider working with Bey, if only because she's the only other artist that Minaj considers of that "caliber." She elaborates, "I would be open to doing [that] if the time was right. I haven’t thought too much about that, though. The only person that I’ve seen a lot of people speak on, when talking about an album of that caliber, is Beyoncé."
It doesn't look like we'll be getting the royal album that we dream of, but if it does happen, you can bet we'll pre-order on iTunes faster than you can say "elevator."
