Celebs Who Got Their Start As Miss (Or Mr.) Golden Globe

Ta ta, Miss and Mr. Golden Globe — as of 2018, this Hollywood award now has a brand-new name. Today, Isan Elba, daughter of Idris Elba, is Golden Globe Ambassador. Like other Golden Globe Ambassadors that have come before her, Elba will hand out trophies and aid behind the scenes during the event. She'll also fulfill the Ambassador role's philanthropic responsibilities.
"'Miss Golden Globe' sounds a little bit dated now so we wanted our honoree to pick a charity and work with the charity, be around and more involved rather than just have the party and then hand out trophies. I think those days are gone now," President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Meher Tatna explained to THR in 2017.
The first step to becoming a Golden Globe Ambassador? Have one — preferably two — famous parents, a requirement which was introduced in 1971. Consequently, the Golden Globe Ambassador distinction is considered coming-out party for next-gen Hollywood.
Here are a few now-recognizable celebrities who got their start in the role.