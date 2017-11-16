See Photos Of The Obamas' Martha's Vineyard Estate, Now On The Market

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that the house on Martha's Vineyard known as the Obamas' "summer White House" in 2013 is on sale for $17.75 million.
Now, we have the photos of where the first family stayed on vacation, and Sotheby's is right — it really is a "trophy property." With six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and 7,000 square feet of space, it's pretty much the ideal East Coast vacation home. "Perched 120 feet above the Atlantic Ocean on Martha's Vineyard's South Shore," as the listing mentions, it also features a private beach.
The Chilmark, MA, house "celebrates panoramic ocean views, gracious skylights, huge windows, and wonderful detail in both design and materials," and is perfect for an art collector with its amount of space to showcase art.
Check out the photos of the light-filled, spacious estate ahead, but be warned: They may cause summer-vacation FOMO.