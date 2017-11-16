A quick recap of the plot: It's Lily and Rufus' first Thanksgiving as a married couple. Lily wants to play it cool, and grab a turkey dinner for Eric, Rufus, Jenny and herself. Rufus, in an effort to surprise his wife (bad move) invites her mother to join them now that she's in remission. The problem is that Lily has been lying to Rufus about visiting Cece, instead going off in search of her ex-husband. Serena, meanwhile, is having an affair with Nate's cousin, Congressman Tripp Vanderbilt, who is also planning on leaving his wife. Post-threesome with Olivia, Dan is wrestling with the idea that he might have feelings for Vanessa, who is also fighting with her activist mother. Blair and Chuck are in a rare period of calm, tempered by the fact that Blair is worried her mother is pregnant and writing her out of her will. Eric and Jenny are feuding. Oh, and Dorota's pregnant. In pure Gossip Girl style, this all comes to a head when they all inevitably end up around the same Thanksgiving table.