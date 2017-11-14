Pamela Adlon Distances Herself From Manager Dave Becky & Louis C.K.

Pamela Adlon has fired manager Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment following recent reports that he threatened women who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against his former client, Louis C.K., Deadline reports. Becky has since issued a statement saying his actions were "wrong."
Adlon's decision to cut ties with Becky came shortly after Louis C.K. admitted to asking five different women if he could masturbate in front of them; in some instances, he exposed his genitals and touched himself.
Adlon, who created and executive produced Better Things with Louis C.K., has also distanced herself from the comedian, writing in a statement obtained by Deadline that she was "devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner" and felt "deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward."
Advertisement
I hope Pamela Adlon comes out of this ok. It's gotta be devastating to realize you might have been one of your best friend's shields. pic.twitter.com/i3xUiyz2nU— April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) November 11, 2017
On Friday, the A.V. Club reported that FX Networks and FX Productions issued a statement saying that they would be "ending our association with Louis C.K." The companies also stated that the comedian would "no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him — Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops." The statement did not specify what would happen to the production of those shows.
Adlon is the latest woman forced to answer for a man's sexual misconduct. Over the weekend, Melissa Benoist of Supergirl penned a heartfelt note saying that she condemns sexual harassment and is dedicated to making each working environment safer after at least 19 women accused the series executive producer Andrew Kreisberg of exhibiting inappropriate behavior on set.
Additionally, Gal Gadot was rumored to have threatened to leave Wonder Woman 2 if Brett Ratner was still tied to the project, and a number of women in comedy have expressed their frustrations over how often men like Louis C.K. get away with harassing and insulting women both onstage and behind the scenes.
All of these things are great, but they leave me wondering why the responsibility to create safer workspaces typically falls on people who identify as women or non-binary. Why should Benoist be the one to ensure that people on set are behaving properly? Why should it take tweets from women comedians to make men realize that making rape jokes and asking to masturbate in front of people is not OK?
Enough is enough, and it's time we all do our part in making it clear that sexual misconduct of any kind will not be tolerated.
Advertisement