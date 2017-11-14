This Swedish Beauty Line Is Making Its Triumphant Return To The United States

If you feel like you can now say "been there, swatched that" with nearly every makeup line under the sun, good news: A highly rated beauty line is heading your way, and you don't even need to make a trip to your local mall to snag it.
According to Women's Wear Daily, Sweden's most popular makeup brand, IsaDora, is heading to Walgreens.com, and it might make you temporarily forget about that Fenty palette calling your name.
IsaDora is a very big deal in Sweden. According to Allure, the brand is popular for its high-end, boutique makeup feel — without actually being high-end makeup. That's because IsaDora offers said quality at a much lower price than many of the luxury brands you can find on the shelf at Sephora.
Advertisement
Americans were once able to snag this Swedish gem of a line for ourselves almost a decade ago. The brand was previously available at Walgreens, starting in 2005, but it left the store in 2008. Now, nine years later, IsaDora is finally coming, and this time, it's to the drugstore's website.
Beginning December 3rd, fans (or soon-to-be fans) can stock up on all things IsaDora via Walgreens.com. Each product ranges from $12 to $25, so no need to spend an entire paycheck trying to copy your favorite beauty blogger's new look.
Encantada con Foundation Color Blender de IsaDora, un producto con el que puedes aclarar las bases de maquillaje que quedaron olvidadas en el fondo del cajón porque te quedaban oscuras. Un producto con el que conseguir un tono de maquillaje a medida. . . . . . .#isadoramakeup #isadoracosmetics #isadoraespaña #maquillaje #makeup #makeupaddict #makeupjunkie @perfumeriasdouglas #beautyblog #beautyaddict #beautyblogger @isadora_es #blogdebelleza #raqueleita
The Walgreens.com news is a welcome change for those in the United States who are already invested in IsaDora. Right now, you can search for the company's products on Amazon, but the makeup line comes at a pretty hefty cost. I found a Twist-up Gloss Stick Moisturizing Lip Filler for a whopping $86.60 on the site, at which point you might as well go hard at your local boutique store...or actually take a trip to Sweden.
Products you'll be able to buy will include a "Super Fluid Foundation," matte lipstick, and an eyeshadow palette. Great for serving looks of all kinds.
No need to give up a love of Sephora shopping sprees, but at least this is one quality makeup line that won't send you into a panic after looking at your receipt the next morning.
Related Video:
Advertisement