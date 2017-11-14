On Sunday, activist and #MeToo creator Tarana Burke held the #MeToo Survivors' March in Hollywood. Many participants held up signs calling out men like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey who have recently been accused by multiple individuals of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. Weeds star Elizabeth Perkins used her sign to call out actor James Woods, as reported by The Daily Beast.
Before the Weinstein allegations emerged, actress Amber Tamblyn responded to a homophobic tweet from Woods by sharing an account of a disturbing interaction with the actor: "James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. 'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said," Tamblyn tweeted.
Woods immediately claimed Tamblyn was lying, and Tamblyn responded by publishing a powerful op-ed in The New York Times titled "I'm Done With Not Being Believed."
It's unclear from Perkins' sign if she's expressing that she was victimized by Woods, or if she chose to use the opportunity to bring attention back to the disturbing allegations that emerged in September.
Although Tamblyn's account received a fair amount of attention when she initially shared it, it's since been eclipsed by coverage of allegations against men including Weinstein, James Toback, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, and Louis C.K.
With upsetting allegations emerging nearly every day, it's important to make sure that no one's story is forgotten. Regardless of Perkins' reason for putting Woods' name on her sign, she's brought his name back into the public eye and provided a reminder that he, too, has been accused of sexual predation.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Woods and Perkins for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
