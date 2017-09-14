Amber Tamblyn Received An Outpouring Of Responses After Sharing Open Letter To James Woods

I cannot tell you how many people have texted, messaged and emailed me with personal stories about James Woods over the last day.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 14, 2017
Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go. pic.twitter.com/rchYilrjuZ— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 12, 2017
As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA https://t.co/WqAnYxB604— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2017
Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017
James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'm 16" I said. "Even better" he said.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017