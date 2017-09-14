Story from Entertainment News

Amber Tamblyn Received An Outpouring Of Responses After Sharing Open Letter To James Woods

Caitlin Flynn
Jean-Paul Aussenard/Getty Images
Amber Tamblyn's account of an incident in which James Woods allegedly tried to "pick up" her and a friend when she was 16 years old is quickly gaining traction. Today the actress said she has received a large number of messages from people sharing their own stories about encounters with Woods.
The actress initially shared her story on Twitter after Woods criticized a film that includes a romance between a 24-year-old man and 17-year-old boy.
Many were quick to point out that Woods, who has a track record of homophobia, has dated at least two women who were 40 years younger than the actor. Tamblyn chimed in to share her disturbing account: "James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. 'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said," she tweeted.
After Woods branded Tamblyn a liar, she wrote a powerful open letter to the actor which was published on Teen Vogue's website. She urged Woods to take advantage of this "teachable moment" and rethink his words and actions. "Since you've now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer. I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth," Tamblyn wrote.
Less than one day later, she says that she's received an outpouring of responses. "I cannot tell you how many people have texted, messaged and emailed me with personal stories about James Woods over the last day," Tamblyn tweeted on Thursday.
The tweet itself inspired over 250 responses within hours.
As Tamblyn made clear in her open letter to Woods, girls and women everywhere are subjected to doubt and shame when they share stories like hers. So although plenty of her followers have never encountered Woods himself, her letter takes a powerful stand on behalf of all women. And based on the responses, people are grateful that Tamblyn is using her platform to address a universal issue.
