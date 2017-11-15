But then everything changed! You're about to be an Apple Music Up Next artist. What was it like filming the documentary about your work?

"It was sort of like my whole life flashing before my eyes. It was such a great thing to do. And I didn't know how amazing that would feel, talking about just how hard it was. Because since things have happened, everything's just been 'go, go, go.' And I think shooting that, and answering all the questions, and just really discussing everything that's happened and how I'm handling it, was awesome. It was really emotional talking about it, because I got a chance to remember how hard it was, and how upsetting it was. And just talking about it, and letting it all out, and knowing how far I've come in such a short amount of time, was really overwhelming. And then, watching it back was even more so. Because it's been, like, 10 years since I started writing music, and just seeing all that flash in front of you — it was unreal, and I never thought I'd be able to create something like that."