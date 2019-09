This Brand Is Turning Plastic Pollution Into Chic Eyewear

“I’ve lived a lot of my life by the sea, around the oceans,” the company's founder Francois Van den Abeele told the Independent in an interview Monday. “So I’ve been aware of the problem for some time.” Working with Catalonian port authorities, Sea2See employs local fishermen to collect the plastic that's accumulated in trawling boat nets. According to the Independent, the waste is then divided between what can be made into eyewear and what can be sold off to other companies that recycle. For every 10 kilograms [22 pounds] of plastic brought in from the ocean, one pair of glasses can be made; given that more than eight million tons of plastic are thrown into our seas each year , this project looks like both a sustainable and vital one.