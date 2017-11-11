Story from Entertainment News

Rebel Wilson Shares Jarring Details Of Her Alleged Sexual Harassment

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Pictured: Rebel Wilson.
Rebel Wilson has joined the ever-growing list of high-profile men and women sharing their experiences with sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As People reports, the Australian actress revealed on Twitter that she had fled two uncomfortable situations, one involving an unidentified "male star in a position of power" and the other a married director.
The Pitch Perfect 3 star described the first incident as a "hotel room encounter with a top director," whom she didn't name. Wilson tweeted that "nothing physical happened," but that she was alarmed when she overheard a phone call in which his wife allegedly accused him of sleeping with other actresses. She "bolted" from the room.
In the second encounter, a "male star" allegedly "asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass."
According to Wilson, "his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room."
She added that she reported the incident to her agent and lawyer, prompting them to make a complaint to the film studio. Wilson claimed that she was "threatened" by a representative for the man in question.
"The whole thing was disgusting," she told her followers.
"To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening," she continued. "I know my stories aren't as horrific as other women and men have described, but if you've ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
