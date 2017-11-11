J.Lo's Manager Benny Medina Is Accused Of Attempted Rape

Upon arriving at the house, Medina offered to give them a tour. He brought them out to a swimming pool, where Dottley's friend says he is going to take a quick swim. At this point, Dottley still believed there was a connection between his friend and Medina. Continuing the house tour, Medina led Dottley into the living room and began showed photos of himself with various celebrities. The next room he led Dottley to was a bedroom. "There was no 'Do you want to see my bedroom?' We literally got to the door and he grabbed me by the chest of my shirt and threw me onto his bed. Now I’m 6 foot tall and was 155 pounds, and this is a stocky strong man," Dottley says, adding "We all have these things playing in our heads of what would we ever do if someone ever tried to do something, and none of my preplanned motions would work."