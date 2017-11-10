When it comes to the latest season of Stranger Things, even the most dedicated fans have zero control. Of course, we all know it was designed that way: Netflix series are meant to be binged. (Who else knocked out season 2 in one weekend?!) So, if you've found yourself lost without Eleven's nose bleeds or Will's unfortunate luck with demogorgons, we have something to satisfy your Hawkins craving.
Sure, there's been talk of season 3, But since we don't have all that much to go on, we're latching on to the next best thing: fan nail art. Imagine rocking your favorite gang of monster-fighting preteens on your fingertips all winter long — or at least until the Duffer brothers give something up. Think: Christmas lights strung across your nail beds or Steve's hair featured on your holiday manicure. Regardless of how you choose to represent your dedication to the show, at least you can rest easy knowing this is way less committal than a tattoo of Dustin's face or Eleven's most quotable line from the first season.
Click ahead to check out our favorite Stranger Things-inspired nail art.