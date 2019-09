Sure, there's been talk of season 3, But since we don't have all that much to go on, we're latching on to the next best thing: fan nail art. Imagine rocking your favourite gang of monster-fighting preteens on your fingertips all winter long — or at least until the Duffer brothers give something up . Think: Christmas lights strung across your nail beds or Steve's hair featured on your festive manicure. Regardless of how you choose to represent your dedication to the show, at least you can rest easy knowing this is much less committal than a tattoo of Dustin's face or Eleven's most quotable line from the first season.