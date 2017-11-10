Aaron Sorkin isn't on board with gratuitous sex scenes.
The Molly's Game director recently talked to USA Today about his work on 1993's Malice, for which he co-wrote the screenplay. Sorkin revealed that director Harold Becker wanted him to write a "steamy" sex scene for Nicole Kidman in the film — and Sorkin wasn't having it.
"Early on in my career, I wrote a movie that I'm not very proud of at all, it just turned into a mess," Sorkin told USA Today. "Alec Baldwin and Nicole Kidman were in it. The director, very close to the start of photography, decided that we were missing a sex scene between Alec and Nicole."
Sorkin went on to explain that he originally wrote that the sex scene would be implied. But Becker wanted it to be shown on screen.
"I went back to the hotel, and I wrote like four pages of banter that ended with them falling into bed, and we cut to the next day," Sorkin told USA Today. "Harold Becker said, 'No, no, no, you have to write the scene.'"
This is where the interview takes a disturbing turn.
"I hadn't written that much at the time, I'd only written A Few Good Men. And I said, 'Boy, exactly what do you mean?' And he said, 'Look, it's easy, just go back to your hotel and write what you'd like to see Nicole Kidman do," Sorkin told USA Today. "I said, 'Are you out of your mind?' ... First of all, I just did a movie with her husband [Tom Cruise]! And second of all, no, I'm not going to write down what I'd like to see Nicole do and then hand the pages out to the crew and Nicole."
In the end, Sorkin removed himself from that scene. He told USA Today that Becker, Baldwin, and Kidman "got into a trailer" and decided how to handle the scene on their own.
Sorkin also told the paper that he hopes there won't be "new monsters" after the recent sexual harassment allegations that have plagued Hollywood. He told USA Today that his wish "is that there are going to be no or very few new monsters born as a result of the swift and total annihilation of the people who have been outed."
"Harvey Weinstein is done — the most powerful person maybe since [former MGM head] Louis B. Mayer in this business," Sorkin told USA Today. "Kevin Spacey is done. James Toback's done. People have to look at that and say, 'I am scared straight.'"
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
