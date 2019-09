Millennial Pink Prosecco Cheese Exists — & Now Nothing Is Sacred

Before we entirely write off this shocking cheese creation, let's first examine what the hell it actually is. Mashable drew our attention to the Wensleydale wedge that's been infused with raspberry — where it gets its hue — and a pop of Prosecco. The product hails from The Great British Cheese Company , which describes the trendy dairy as having "a supple and crumbly texture and a milky freshness...Paring Prosecco and Raspberry with Wensleydale produces similar savoury, sweet and acidic flavour combinations." The cheese company also recommends the blend as "a treat for anybody with a sweet tooth." We certainly have a sweet tooth. And TBH, a slice of sweet raspberry-Prosecco cheese spread on a savory cracker actually doesn't sound half bad. After all, it does combine three of our favorite things: cheese, dessert, and bubbly. What more could we ask for? Well, maybe a cold glass of Prosecco to wash it all down.