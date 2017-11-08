Millennial Pink Prosecco Cheese Exists — & Now Nothing Is Sacred

Today we discovered that the food trend monster is truly insatiable because millennial pink Prosecco cheese exists. It seems that bottles on bottles of rosé and pretty pink sweets weren't enough to feed our over-the-top obsession with this muted blush hue, and now things have been taken to a whole new level: dairy. Is nothing sacred anymore? We need a minute.
Before we entirely write off this shocking cheese creation, let's first examine what the hell it actually is. Mashable drew our attention to the Wensleydale wedge that's been infused with raspberry — where it gets its hue — and a pop of Prosecco. The product hails from The Great British Cheese Company, which describes the trendy dairy as having "a supple and crumbly texture and a milky freshness...Paring Prosecco and Raspberry with Wensleydale produces similar savoury, sweet and acidic flavour combinations." The cheese company also recommends the blend as "a treat for anybody with a sweet tooth." We certainly have a sweet tooth. And TBH, a slice of sweet raspberry-Prosecco cheese spread on a savoury cracker actually doesn't sound half bad. After all, it does combine three of our favourite things: cheese, dessert, and bubbly. What more could we ask for? Well, maybe a cold glass of Prosecco to wash it all down.
The 2016 Panetone colour of the year (a.k.a. Rose Quartz) isn't going anywhere — it's stormed every scene from makeup trends, interior design palettes, fashion, and now our charcuteries spreads — so maybe it's time we get on board the cheese board, that is. A 200g wedge is usually available for ordering online, but unfortunately TGBCC's unique Wensleydale is now out of stock. So until then, we'll just be here refreshing the page until we can get our hands on a pretty pink slice.
