21 Photos That Will Change How You Think About Gen Z

Driven by both a sense of nostalgia and one of optimism, Groskopf turns her lens on the young people she encounters on the streets of Los Angeles, New York, and London. When she finds someone she wants to photograph, Groskopf tries to interfere as little as possible, usually catching her subjects in a candid moment. Of course, sometimes she can't help but be noticed. "It’s fun when I approach them, because they’re always like, 'Who’s this strange mom-type lady with a camera and flash?!'"