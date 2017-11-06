On the sophomore season of This Is Us, Chrissy Metz's character Kate finally revealed she was pregnant to her boyfriend Toby (Chris Sullivan), despite being nervous about jinxing her shot at having a baby. Now, Alexandra Breckenridge, the actress who portrays Sophie on the family drama, has admitted that, much like Kate, she had wanted to keep her pregnancy under wraps. However, in this case, Breckenridge was scared that she might be fired from the series for actually being pregnant.
It's not that Breckenridge — who was just upped to series regular for season 2 — thought she would be discriminated against on the set of the NBC drama for choosing to expand her family. Rather, the former True Blood actress thought that it might interfere with the storyline that the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, had planned for Sophie in season 2. She told Us Weekly:
"I thought it would cause issues for production."
Ultimately, however, Breckenridge bit the bullet and called Fogelman, the American Horror Story alum told Us Weekly.
"I called Dan and said, 'I’m sorry. I’m pregnant.' He was just like, 'Oh, that’s amazing! Congratulations!' He’s so nice."
As wonderful as it is that Breckenridge's real-life pregnancy with her second child didn't jeopardize her job, it's hard not to wonder if it could possibly inspire plot points. Now that we know Kate is pregnant, is it possible that her twin brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) could be welcoming a child of his own? Let's be real: It would be just like Kevin and Kate to have babies around the same time.
When asked in an interview with TVLine if Breckenridge's pregnancy would come into play on the series, co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker got very coy. He told the outlet:
"I don’t want to talk about that."
Just don't be surprised if This Is Us pulls out yet another pregnancy plot twist...possibly inspired by the actress' personal life.
