Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Have Checked All The Bromance Boxes

A certain bromance has infiltrated the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and no, I don't mean the one between Thor and The Hulk.
It turns out that a certain cameo in Thor: Ragnarok was in honor of the real-life friendship between Chris Hemsworth and The Martian star Matt Damon.
As wonderful as it would be to see Damon portraying another member of the Avengers' extended squad, his role is surprisingly tiny for the movie star. Towards the beginning of the film, Hemsworth's Thor returns to his home of Asgard, where he finds that his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) is enjoying a play that rewrites his brother Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) tumultuous family history and eventual "death." (Guess even Asgard has fake news now.)
Who portrays the theater actor portraying Loki? Why, none other than Damon himself.
According to Entertainment Weekly's interview with director Taika Waititi, the cameo came about simply because Damon and Hemsworth are good pals — and he's not the only Hemsworth connection who made it into the play within the film. Luke Hemsworth, Chris' older brother, portrayed Thor. (Yeah, you weren't imagining that uncanny resemblance.)
If you're surprised that Hemsworth and Damon are such good pals, you may have missed their adorable Instagram pics. The pair have vacationed together in both Monaco and Australia, because, casual. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October, Damon stated that he has love for all three of the Hemsworth brothers, which now includes two of his Thor: Ragnarok co-stars.
"I've become friends with all three of the brothers," Damon told DeGeneres. "The whole family's great."
Clearly, Damon is always down to help out a friend — but I think it's safe to say that Damon also enjoys a surprise film appearance. He randomly popped up in the 2004 comedy Eurotrip to sing (okay, lipsync, technically) "Scotty Doesn't Know." That same year, he mocked his other bromantic partner Ben Affleck in Jersey Girl. He even played a priest for about a minute in longtime collaborator Steven Soderbergh's Che: Part Two in 2008. Basically, befriend Damon, and he'll be your uncredited cameo go-to for life.
Whether Damon's star of the Asgard theater scene pops up in another Marvel movie, we'll have to wait and see. But, should Hemsworth call, Damon will come running.
