Baby number four is on the way for the Baldwin fam! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced today that they are expecting a new child, adding to their growing brood.
People reported on the newest Baldwin bebe, or "Baldwinito," as Hilaria calls them. We think it's kind of the most adorable nickname for their kids. They have several, and the brood is all under the age of 5. Carmen Gabriela is 4, Rafael Thomas is 2, and Leonardo Ángel Charles is just 13 months old.
The Baldwins announced their upcoming bundle of joy on Instagram, where Hilaria shared a darling fam photo. She's lying on her back surrounded by the Baldwinitos, with tiny Leonardo curled up next to her. There is also a tiny cloud of a dog in the photo, which is very important. Alec looms above the frame — we don't think he took the photo, but he seems clearly blissed out with his family.
Advertisement
"Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring," Hilaria writes. "I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl...I’ll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!" We'll update this post if/when the Baldwins announce the sex of their expected baby.
Alec responded to the news by re-posting Hilaria's image and adding the caption "Here we go again..." We would love to see some behind-the-scenes footage of the Baldwin home, with four toddlers all being their toddler selves. It must be a lot of work in this household!
Hilaria owns two yoga studios in New York City and frequently appears on television as a fitness expert. Meanwhile, Alec has been busy with his Emmy award-winning impression of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. It seems like life with this family is going to get even busier.
Advertisement