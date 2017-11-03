Paris Jackson Had An Extremely Aggressive Response To Wendy Williams Fainting

It's hard to watch the video of Wendy Williams passing out on air and not be shook. Unless, of course, you're Paris Jackson. Over on Twitter, the model has zero sympathy for the talk show host, and actually made a pretty bold claim about the incident.
But let's back up: Paris already has a bone to pick with Williams following her coverage of the Jackson family.
"Have you hear the latest Jackson family drama?" Williams tweeted on Tuesday, along with a link to her website. Paris was not having it.
your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. i'm sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out.— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 2, 2017
This happened to be the very same day that Wendy took a tumble, so Paris chimed in on that incident as well.
looks like someone from above had enough of her bullshit and decided to clock her for not keeping his kids' names outta her mouth o well pic.twitter.com/kwLGI2hCTy— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 2, 2017
The way Paris sees it, karma hit Wendy in one fell swoop after the host crossed a line with the coverage of the family. According to Williams, however, the real reason is a bit more mundane: she simply overheated in her Halloween costume.
"The crew brought out the clear plexiglass podium that you saw — we were about to do our Halloween costume contest," she recounted the next day on the show. "I was like, 'Alright, Wendy. At least you’re wearing flats and you’re holding onto this and there’s only 12 more minutes of the show. You can do it girl.' I immediately go to the teleprompter … and that’s when you saw me with the eyes."
Just because the reasoning isn't as mythical as Paris suggested doesn't mean it wasn't cause for concern. "It was really scary," Wendy continued. "It was so scary, all I could think of in the middle of the scare was, 'Don’t pull the podium over on you, because that’ll make it worse.'"
However, now she's doing okay.
"They told me that I went down on my booty first … rolled onto my back, then, boom — on my head," she said. "I have no headache, no lump on my head. At 53 years old, no aching in my body. I am shocked."
