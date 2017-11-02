Our Halloween decorations have yet to come down and sale season is already starting ya'll! The next two months are about to be awash in promo codes, doorbusters, and special discounts as retailers prep for the holiday season, and Nordstrom is getting a head start with a huge fall sale we're actually excited for. Starting November 2 through November 12, select products are being marked down by up to 40%. And it's not just the bottom of the barrel that's being discounted. A peek through the goods showed items from A.L.C., Rag & Bone, See by Chloé, and Tibi, to name a few.