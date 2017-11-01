On Tuesday's episode of Riverdale, "The Watcher In The Woods," Betty's sister Polly declared herself the "poster child for sin" and got the hell out of town. Now we know where the actress who portrays the eldest Cooper daughter is running off to. According to TVLine, Tiera Skovbye has been cast on Once Upon A Time — so is it bye, bye, Polly forever?
Per the new report, Skovbye — who also portrayed Elizabeth Berkley in The Unauthorized Saved By The Bell Story — will portray Robin, daughter of Robin Hood and Zelena, on season 7 of ABC's fairytale drama, which recently underwent a soft reboot. The part actually sounds a lot like Polly, as the character will reportedly be a "strong-willed good girl turned rebel."
Advertisement
Is there anything more rebellious than running off to a farm in the middle of the night while pregnant with your cousin's twins? I think not.
As for Skovbye's fate on Riverdale, well, don't expect to see Polly in the upcoming episodes. Though it's unclear whether filming for Once Upon a Time will directly impact Riverdale (both shows do shoot in Vancouver, so it's not crazy to think that Skovbye can appear on both simultaneously) according to Skovbye's IMDb page, this is her last appearance until the show's Christmas episode.
According to IMDb, Polly will return for "Silent Night, Deadly Night," the last episode of 2017. She will also return for the first episode of 2018, titled "The Blackboard Jungle."
He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake… Who’s been naughty or nice in #Riverdale this year? pic.twitter.com/Usmh6qHcrf— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 14, 2017
Polly has to make it back to Riverdale at some point, if only to meet her long-lost brother, Chic (Hart Denton). Could Skobye's return to the CW series tease that the Christmas episode will be when we finally meet the eldest Cooper sibling? It's certainly possible.
Until then, we'll miss ya, P.
Advertisement