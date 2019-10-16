These Are The BEST Celebrity Couples Costumes Of The Year

Halloween isn't just a holiday for the kids, famous grown-ups get into the costume game with their own, often meticulously crafted looks. It's a reminder that celebs are just like us, and celebrate fun traditions like Halloween with the excitement that we do.
Celebrities also really bring their A-game when dressing up for Halloween, because they often have access to tailors and makeup artists that many of us don't. Some stars, like Heidi Klum, even stake their biggest look of the year on Halloween. The former model and Project Runway and American's Got Talent judge takes her costumes very seriously — she's been known to completely transform herself. This year, she dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's Thriller, complete with prosthetics and an entourage of zombies right behind her. Klum also throws the buzziest Halloween party of the year, and dozens of costumed celebs descend on her event.
Over the years, we've been treated a whole host of dazzling celebrity couple's costumes. Some of them took it further and dressed in theme with their families, others kept it intimate with their l'amour. But one thing is certain: their costumes were intricately crafted and took some serious planning. If you need inspiration for a couple's costume this year, check out this slideshow and take some serious notes, because these celebs brought it. Couple's costumes: not just a silly meme on Twitter!
