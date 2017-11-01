The U.S. is in a lot of political turmoil right now. Do you feel a responsibility as a musician to address that?

"Yeah, I definitely have written songs about the state of our country, and all the stuff that's going on. I try to be understanding of everybody's views and try to create a message that will speak to everyone, because I feel one of the biggest problems is we don't all understand each other. We're so divided because we're so caught up in our worldview and our perspective. So, I think a lot of my songs, it's a lot about self-reflection, and looking at yourself, and looking at your views, and thinking, is this the view or perspective that benefits me or is this the view and perspective that benefits everyone? And I think that what everybody needs to do is not just think about themselves, but think about everyone and what they can do to make the world a better place, not just their lives better."