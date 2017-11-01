In 2002, an article in the Times declared that the ‘80s were “in” again. Well, it’s been 15 years, and publications are still saying the same thing. We're still fixating over the decade’s pop culture fixtures and fashion statements. You can look to this year's Stranger Things 2, GLOW, and It — each set in the '80s — as proof.
While watching Stranger Things, it’s hard not to see the appeal of that bygone decade. The kids in Stranger Things communicate by walkie talkie and ride around in packs of bicycles, like something out of a Spielberg movie. And, since they're not scrolling through their newsfeeds, they're more alert to the strange occurrences happening around him.
Stranger Things can make you feel nostalgic for a time you never even experienced. If you and your friends have succumbed to '80s fever, check out these cool '80s-themed gifts. All of them put a modern spin on what makes the decade so appealing.
