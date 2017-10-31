Gilles Marini is getting real about his experience with sexual harassment in Hollywood. In a new interview with People, the Sex and the City star revealed that he's dealt with unwanted advances throughout his career.
"I was approached by extremely powerful people, especially after Sex and the City," Marini told People. "I became a piece of meat for many executives in Hollywood."
According to People, Marini's comments came "in connection with the Harvey Weinstein scandal," though the actor did not say that Weinstein abused him. More than 50 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including harassment and multiple women accusing the producer of rape.z
"This man doesn't need to go to a sexual addiction [treatment] … that is a joke to me," Marini told People of Weinstein. "When you violate someone, the only place you need to go is jail."
The actor also told People that he saw the hashtag #MeToo used primarily by women, noting there is still a "stigma" for male survivors of sexual misconduct.
"I didn't see many men use the hashtag #MeToo," Marini told People. "And the reason is because it's a stigma, it's a shame, you lose your manhood... When a young man is affected by being raped, or sexually harassed, or touched … you will never hear [about it] — but those people exist."
Weinstein's spokesperson has previously denied allegations of "non-consensual sex" in a statement to People. "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the statement reads.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
