When asked what needs to change in the industry to prevent sexual misconduct, Baldwin trots out the line about making sure men are not alone with women. "...At the insistence of the actress and [also] the insistence of the artist who’s going to meet with people for a job, at the insistence of the employer themselves, there will be people in the room at all times." We'd like to point out that men still harass and assault women in public and around other people. Men should also be taught consent training and not to harass women — a common-sense solution that we find easy to implement.