Story from Entertainment News

This Grey's Anatomy Star Joins 300+ Women Accusing James Toback Of Sexual Harassment

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Mitch Haaseth/ABC.
Pictured: Caterina Scorsone (middle) on the Grey's Anatomy set.
In the week since The Los Angeles Times published allegations of serial sexual harassment against director James Toback, more than 300 women have reportedly come forward with claims of coercion and inappropriate behavior, according to Glenn Whipp, the journalist who broke the story. That includes actresses Julianne Moore, Rachel McAdams, Selma Blair, and, now, Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone.
Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the Shonda Rhimes drama, shared her story on social media yesterday in response to a Rolling Stone article which included further accusations of sexual misconduct as well as Toback's firm denial of claims he called "offensive."
Advertisement
Toback's statements prompted Scorsone to call him out publicly.
"In response to James Toback’s crass denial in Rolling Stone, I feel I must corroborate the stories of these women," she wrote. "I want to be clear that the predatory director I wrote about in the article I posted a few days back, was James Toback. The article was written 17 years ago. Many industry people knew about it and encouraged me to stay silent. I didn’t, and it directly affected my career. I stand with all the women who were brave enough to tell their stories. I also stand with all the women who don’t feel that they can speak up, even now. Let’s shine light into all the darkest corners."
The article Scorsone is referencing appears to be a personal essay about her experience with sexual harassment. In it, she described being sexually propositioned by a "fairly prominent director" who was casting an American feature film.
"He told me that I was repressed, and that, if I were a real actor like the half-dozen names he mentioned working with, I would be willing to trust him and just 'go there,'" she wrote at the time.
According to Scorsone, she rebuffed his advances and lost out on the role.
Meanwhile, the Toback Rolling Stone interview referenced in Scorsone's Instagram makes it evident that the Oscar-nominated filmmaker and screenwriter isn't backing down in the face of these numerous allegations.
"The idea that I would offer a part to anyone for any other reason than that he or she was gonna be the best of anyone I could find is so disgusting to me," he told the magazine. "And anyone who says it is a lying cocksucker or cunt or both. Can I be any clearer than that?"
Advertisement
He added that he didn't remember meeting many of the women "ganging up" against him, and described their claims as "nauseating and disgusting."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Read These Stories Next:
You Should Not Be "Shocked" By Harvey Weinstein
Here's A List Of Every Woman Who Has Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein
How These Powerful Celebrities Are Condemning Harvey Weinstein
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series