Julianne Moore Is One Of the 200+ Women Sharing A James Toback Harassment Story

An astounding — and horrifying — number of women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of serial sexual harassment. Glenn Whipp, the reporter who broke the story for the Los Angeles Times, initially spoke to 38 women about how the director lured women on the streets of New York City with the prospect of meetings about casting. He then allegedly subjected them inappropriate sexual acts, including masturbating in front of them.
The number of accusers has now ballooned to over 200 women, says the Los Angeles Times. And one of those women is A-list actress Julianne Moore. The Single Man actress took to Twitter to claim that Toback targeted her in Manhattan's Columbus Ave and asked her to come to his apartment for an audition. She refused, and a month later encountered him on the street again. He allegedly tried to coerce her again for an "audition."
Moore is one of a handful of Hollywood stars who have publicly come out as victims of sexual harassment and assault since the Harvey Weinstein and James Toback scandals broke open. Howard Stern's wife, model Beth Stern, was also harassed by Toback, as was Louise Post of punk band Veruca Salt. In the intial story, she stated that "he told me he'd love nothing more than to masturbate while looking into my eyes. Going to his apartment has been the source of shame for the past 30 years, that I allowed myself to be so gullible."
Toback denies all accusations, telling the Los Angeles Times in a statement that, if he did, it "was for five minutes and [he has] no recollection." He also claims that it is "biologically impossible" due to health conditions.
@GlennWhipp 1 - #JamesToback approached me in the 80's on Columbus Ave with the same language - wanted me to audition, come to his apt.— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 24, 2017
@GlennWhipp 2. I refused. One month later he did it again with the EXACT same language. I said don't u remember u did this before?— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 24, 2017
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
