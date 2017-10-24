Julianne Moore Is One Of the 200+ Women Sharing A James Toback Harassment Story

The number of accusers has now ballooned to over 200 women, says the Los Angeles Times. And one of those women is A-list actress Julianne Moore. The Single Man actress took to Twitter to claim that Toback targeted her in Manhattan's Columbus Ave and asked her to come to his apartment for an audition. She refused, and a month later encountered him on the street again. He allegedly tried to coerce her again for an "audition."