This post was originally published on October 31, 2017.
Reese's is releasing a brand new candy bar, which may actually dethrone the iconic, beloved Reese's Peanut Butter Cup as THE Halloween candy of choice. Growing up, we chocolate-peanut butter lovers would trade a whole stack of other candies from our trick-or-treat hauls in exchange for just one Reese's cup or even a small pack of Reese's Pieces, but in the coming years, it looks like trick-or-treaters will be coveting a candy that combines those two favorites. The new candy bar is called the Reese's Outrageous, and it looks like a candy bar masterpiece.
Reese's Outrageous has several different key features. Inside the smooth outer layer of milk chocolate there are Reese's Pieces and a peanut butter and caramel core. The peanut butter is creamy, the caramel is chewy, and the Reese's Pieces are crunchy, so this one candy bar contains several complex textures that come together to make one seriously intense snacking experience.
Unfortunately, trick-or-treaters won't see the new Reese's Outrageous being dropped into their Jack-o'-Lantern candy buckets this year. According to The Hershey Company, the candy bar won't make its official debut until May of next year. However, over the weekend, folks in Royal Oak, MI got to sample the new treat at the town's annual Spooktacular. We are jealous.
The Reese's Outrageous candy bar joins a very long list of innovative Reese's treats. Earlier this year, the brand released a totally new kind of peanut butter cup that contained tiny chunks of crunchy cookie pieces. In 2016, it also introduced a peanut butter cup that was stuffed with Reese's Pieces. Though the new Outrageous bar also has the candy piece and peanut butter, this is one of the very few Reese's product that also contains caramel, which we're looking forward to trying with that classic Reese's peanut butter.
