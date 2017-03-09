Reese's Just Announced A Brand New Peanut Butter Cup & It's GOOD

If you follow Reese’s on social media, you know all about the recent #CUPspiracy. And, if you don’t follow Reese’s on social media, it might be worth thinking about. Anyway, the peanut butter cup brand has been dropping hints for the past month about its newest flavor, and fans have been waiting, wondering, and discussing what the new cup might be. Finally, this morning, Reese’s made the big reveal, and it’s more exciting than we could have ever thought, especially for cookie lovers. Starting in May, you’ll be able to find Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cups in stores.
What will you taste inside a Crunchy Cookie Cup? Each one is packed with the same delicious peanut butter filling as a regular Reese’s, but these special cups are also stuffed with chocolate cookie bits. We got to try out the newest addition to the Reese’s family, and we can attest that the cookie bits add the most satisfying crunch you never knew you wanted in your peanut butter cup.
Reese’s senior brand manager, Ryan Riess, said of the new cup, “You could say this combination is ‘cuptivating. Reese’s fanatics are one-of-a-kind. They have a love and devotion to the brand that is unlike anything I have ever seen, and have been buzzing at the potential thought of a new innovation from the brand. We’re excited to finally let the secret out of the bag and end the #Cupspiracy — announcing the new Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cup. You could say we crushed it!”
Reese’s Crunchy Cookie Cups will be available in both the standard two-cup package, which will cost $1.09 and in the king two-cup Big Cup size for $1.79. This might ignite controversy, but we almost prefer this newcomer over the original PB cups.
