Obama's Relationship Fears Are So Relatable

Everyone has that one thing they're afraid to do in front of a significant other. It could be passing gas, eating a plate of ribs, ugly-crying while watching a heartbreaking episode of This Is Us (so, like, the entire first and second seasons), or shopping online.
Some of these things are simply messy and unattractive, while others may be more serious and potentially harmful to a relationship. But for whatever reason, we've made the conscious decision to either give them up completely (so long to the days of scream-singing in the shower) or keep them to a minimum.
Turns out, we're not alone. Even former President Barack Obama — the man who led the free world and refused to be intimidated by people like Vladimir Putin and Osama bin Laden — was afraid to engage in some of his old habits in front of Michelle.
Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I ? you. pic.twitter.com/y0nevQmatB— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2017
In a recent interview with Politico, former Speaker of the House John Boehner threw Obama under the bus by revealing why the once regular smoker never accepted an offered cigarette while he was in office.
"He's scared to death of his wife," Boehner said. "Scared. To. Death."
This sentiment really seemed to resonate with people online, with one person tweeting: "If you're not scared of your wife, you've never seen her mad. I am petrified of my wife, and in case she sees this, I love you honey." Others simply added, "Smart man."
Though Obama's joked about being "scared" of Michelle, the real reason he ended his years-long relationship with cigarettes could be because he felt he was letting down two other important women in his life.
"I know that his ability to ultimately kick the habit was because of the girls, because they're at the age now where you can't hide," the former First Lady told iVillage in 2012, according to USA Today. "I think that he didn't want to look his girls in the eye and tell them that they shouldn't do something that he was still doing."
