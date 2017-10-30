No One Does Halloween Better Than Gwyneth Paltrow

If you're a celebrity who does not own a website named GOOP, I'm here to inform you that you did not win the award for this year's Best Halloween Costume.
Yes, your Cher costume was great, Kim Kardashian; and, Demi Lovato, you looked amazing as Selena. But none of you were able to compete with vaginal egg experimenter, Gwyneth Paltrow, who brought one of her most famous roles back to life (literally).
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you: GP recreated her character's final scene in the movie Se7en by walking around with her head in a simple cardboard box. Spoiler for anyone who hasn't seen the twisted serial killer flick — or somehow didn't catch on the first time — but when Brad Pitt yells, "What's in the box?!" the answer is definitely Paltrow's head.
To make her getup even better, Entertainment Tonight reports that Paltrow's beau, Brad Falchuk, dressed as John Doe (Kevin Spacey), the man who murdered her and had her severed noggin delivered to the desert for Pitt to find.
I'm going to be honest, I didn't think she had it in her. Sure, Paltrow has starred in some stellar films (The Royal Tenenbaums, Hook, Shakespeare In Love) but over the years her brand has been one more associated with orgasmic moon dust, the phrase "conscious uncoupling," and laughably out-of-touch holiday gift lists than with humor.
However, that's not to say that this is the first commendable thing she's done as of late. The actress recently came forward and bravely shared her past experiences with film mogul Harvey Weinstein, whom she claimed sexually harassed her and put his hands on her without her consent. By speaking out, she helped encourage other women to share their stories, ultimately making Hollywood a more transparent and safer place.
